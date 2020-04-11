Rihanna asks fans to stop asking about her new album while she’s trying to ‘save the world’

The singer has donated millions to help fight the spread of the coronavirus

Rihanna has asked her fans to stop asking about her upcoming album, as she’s focused on trying to “save the world”.

The singer has been applauded on social media over the past few weeks, as she’s donated millions of dollars to various causes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Live on Friday night, fans flooded the comment section asking her when she’s going to drop her next album.

After spotting the comments, Rihanna quipped: “If one of y’all motherf***ers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world, unlike y’all president….on sight!”

Rihanna said stop asking her about the album while she’s trying to save the world unlike your president! i am SCREAMINGGG pic.twitter.com/FGkgdkWeN9 — c (@chuuzus) April 10, 2020

Fans have been begging the 32-year-old to release new music, as she hasn’t dropped an album since 2016.

But sadly fans will have to wait a little longer, as the songstress is focused on doing what she can to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Just last week, the singer joined forces with Jay-Z to donate $1 million each to Covid-19 response efforts.

The Shawn Carter Foundation and the Clara Lionel Foundation – named after Rihanna’s mum – announced that they will “support undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.”

The charities will also be “offering daycare, learning materials, food and supplies for the children of frontline healthcare workers and first responders.”

On top of that, Rihanna has donated $5 million to a myriad charities affected by the virus, and has also helped donate personal protective equipment to hospitals in New York.

In another incredibly generous move, Rihanna has also teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate $2.1 million each to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles – to assist victims of domestic violence affected by the COVID-19 “stay at home” order in the greater Los Angeles area.