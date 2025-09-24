Rihanna announces the birth of her third child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has announced the birth of her third child with A$AP Rocky, a baby girl.

In May, the couple confirmed they were expected as the Met Gala got underway in New York, where the rapper was a co-chair alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams and LeBron James.

In a sweet Instagram announcing the news, the superstar wrote: “Rocki Irish Mayers, Sept 13 2025 🎀”

The sweet nod to Ireland in her newborn’s middle name could be a sweet acknowledgement of her second name, Fenty, which has strong associations with southwestern Ireland, being derived from Fenton ,and her grandmother has Irish, English, and Scottish ancestry.

In July, A$AP Rocky appeared to accidentally “reveal” the gender of his third baby with Rihanna while attending the world premiere of the singer’s film Smurfs.

Speaking on the red carpet of the film’s world premiere, Entertainment Tonight asked the rapper: “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” he immediately replied: “It is, man, it is.”

Appearing flustered, A$AP then held up a plush toy of Smurfette, as he said: “Right here, you know what I’m saying? Right here.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna appeared more coy, simply stating: “Let’s see if it’s a Smurfette! I don’t know! Could be a Papa Smurf! Who knows!”

When asked if the baby’s name would start with an R, a running theme for the couple’s other children, she confirmed: “It’s always going to be an R name, that’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over.”

The couple are already parents to two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.

RZA was born in May 2022, and Riot arrived in August 2023.

The couple announced their second pregnancy during Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023, making her the first person to headline the event while pregnant.