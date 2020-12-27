Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted holding hands – after spending Christmas Eve together

The rumoured couple have reportedly been "inseparable" in recent weeks

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted holding hands, after spending Christmas Eve together.

The rumoured couple are yet to confirm their romance, after a source told People magazine earlier this month that they were dating.

In photos published by TMZ, the singer and the rapper were spotted walking in hand-in-hand in Rihanna’s native Barbados on Christmas Eve, as they headed for a Catamaran sunset cruise.

The stars wore matching black outfits, and sported face masks.

The news comes after reports that Rihanna and A$AP, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, have been “inseparable” in recent weeks.

A source told People magazine: “They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks. It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”

“They’ve always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common.”