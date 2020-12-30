Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pack on the PDA – as they enjoy romantic trip together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pack on the PDA – as they enjoy...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted packing on the PDA, as they enjoy a romantic trip to Barbados together.

The couple are yet to confirm their romance, after a source told People magazine earlier this month that they were dating.

In photos published by TMZ, the singer and the rapper were seen getting cosy, after riding jet skis and enjoying water activities.

The news comes after the couple were spotted walking in hand-in-hand in Rihanna’s native Barbados on Christmas Eve, as they headed for a Catamaran sunset cruise.

The 32-year-old and A$AP, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, are said to have been “inseparable” since reports they started dating.

A source told People magazine: “They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks. It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”

“They’ve always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common.” “A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna,” the insider added. “A$AP is known for being a great guy. Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP.” The couple were romantically linked earlier this year, following Rihanna’s split from her billionaire boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

A$AP was Rihanna’s opening act during the US part of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

The 32-year-old also featured on the Barbadian beauty’s 2011 track ‘Cockiness’.

The duo recently teamed up for Rihanna’s Fenty Skin campaign back in July, posing for a series of stunning photos together.

