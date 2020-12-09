Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ‘have been inseparable’ – amid reports they are dating

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky “have been inseparable” amid romance rumours.
Earlier this month, an insider told PEOPLE that the singer and her longtime friend have been dating, with a source now telling the publication that the rumoured couple can’t get enough of each other .
“They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks,” the source revealed, “It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”
“They’ve always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common.”
“A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna,” the source added.
“A$AP is known for being a great guy. Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP.”
The rumoured couple were romantically linked earlier this year, following Rihanna’s split from her billionaire boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel.
Last month, Page Six reported that the singer was spotted enjoying a meal with the rapper and some friends in New York.
A$AP, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was Rihanna’s opening act during the US part of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.
The 32-year-old also featured on the Barbadian beauty’s 2011 track ‘Cockiness’.
The duo recently teamed up for Rihanna’s Fenty Skin campaign back in July, posing for a series of stunning photos together.
