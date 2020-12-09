Home Top Story Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ‘have been inseparable’ – amid reports they are...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ‘have been inseparable’ – amid reports they are dating

"It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it..."

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
Instagram / YouTube

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky “have been inseparable” amid romance rumours.

Earlier this month, an insider told PEOPLE that the singer and her longtime friend have been dating, with a source now telling the publication that the rumoured couple can’t get enough of each other .

“They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks,” the source revealed, “It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”

“They’ve always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common.”

“A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna,” the source added.

“A$AP is known for being a great guy. Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP.”

The rumoured couple were romantically linked earlier this year, following Rihanna’s split from her billionaire boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel.

GQ/ YouTube

Last month, Page Six reported that the singer was spotted enjoying a meal with the rapper and some friends in New York.

A$AP, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was Rihanna’s opening act during the US part of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

The 32-year-old also featured on the Barbadian beauty’s 2011 track ‘Cockiness’.

The duo recently teamed up for Rihanna’s Fenty Skin campaign back in July, posing for a series of stunning photos together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR