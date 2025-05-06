Ad
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announce they’re expecting third child during the 2025 Met Gala

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together.

The couple confirmed the news as the Met Gala got underway in New York on Monday night, where the rapper was a co-chair alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams and LeBron James.

Their longtime photographer Miles Diggs shared the happy news via Instagram ahead of the red carpet, posting a photo of the singer in the rain with her baby bump on display.

The couple are already parents to two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.

RZA was born in May 2022, and Riot arrived in August 2023.

The couple announced their second pregnancy during Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023, making her the first person to headline the event while pregnant.

