Ricky Gervais to reprise his iconic role as David Brent from The Office in new series

Ricky Gervais is set to reprise his iconic role as David Brent from The Office in a new series.

The comedian will guest star in a new series about beloved British sitcoms, to speak about The Office and his character, David Brent.

Comedians Joe Wilkinson and David Earl will organise a specifically themed day out for one another as part of Joe and David’s Magical Sitcom Tour, which will include an appearance from Ricky.

Part travelogue and part retrospective, Joe and David will be basing each leg of their “tour” on either The Office, Porridge or Fawlty Towers.

Ricky Gervais will star in the The Office-themed portion of the series, and will treat the duo to a performance of the David Brent song Freelove Freeway.

The hit series ran from 2001 and 2003, and was co-created by the 64-year-old, who played regional manager David Brent.

Both the mockumentary-style show and its US equivalent, which aired from 2005 to 2013, won numerous awards.

Speaking about the series, Joe Wilkinson said: “I’ve been obsessed with sitcoms since I was a lad, so hunting about for locations and other bits and bobs related to some of my favourite shows is like a dream come true … and that’s why I refused to take a fee for this job.”

David Earl added: “I’m very grateful to UKTV for giving us the chance to make this series, something me and Joe have been talking about for ages.”

“It honestly feels like I’ve won a competition where the prize is stepping through the TV screen into my favourite sitcom worlds. This 51-year-old man is very happy indeed,” he continued.

The pair starred together in Ricky Gervais’ popular Netflix series After Life, which centres on a reporter who is grieving over the loss of his wife.