Ricky Gervais raises eyebrows by ‘liking’ a negative tweet about the Beckham family

Ricky Gervais raises eyebrows by ‘liking’ a negative tweet about the Beckham...

Ricky Gervais has raised eyebrows by “liking” a negative tweet about the Beckham family.

Victoria Beckham sparked outrage earlier this week, after she made the decision to “furlough a proportion of staff”, in a bid to help her business survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many slammed the former Spice Girl for seeking taxpayer money to pay staff, as she has a multi-million pound fortune of her own.

One person who was clearly annoyed by Victoria’s move was Ricky Gervais, who liked a tweet slamming Victoria’s decision.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, read: The f***ing Beckhams, sorry I’m done with them now. Shame on them.”

It’s believed Victoria has found the backlash against her “unfair”.

An insider told The Sun: “She’s really upset and doesn’t think it’s fair she’s getting slammed for something a lot of companies and businesses are doing.”

“She thinks it’s unfair and had no idea the backlash would be this bad.”

A spokesperson for the mum-of-four also said: “We are working hard to ensure our much-valued VB team are protected by keeping our business healthy. ”

“Having carefully assessed all our options, we made the decision to furlough a proportion of staff on an enhanced package.”

