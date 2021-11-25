Richard Madeley quits I’m A Celeb 2021 after being hospitalised

Richard Madeley has quit I’m A Celebrity 2021 after being hospitalised.

The 65-year-old was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning after falling unwell, and he has since announced he will not be returning to the show.

In a statement, the presenter said: “Hello all! Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

“By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.”

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle…” he added.

“Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life.”

I’m A Celeb said: “Our strict covid protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle. He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series.”

The show have also confirmed that no stand ins will be entering the castle, Richard has recorded a message to campmates so they know that he is ok, and he will speak with Ant & Dec and this will be featured in tomorrow night’s show.