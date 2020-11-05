RHOBH star Brandi Glanville responds to criticism over ‘insensitive’ post amid Erika Jayne divorce news

Brandi Glanville has responded to criticism over her “insensitive” social media post following Erika Jane’s divorce news.
On Wednesday, Erika announced that she was filing from her husband of 21 years Tom Girardi.
Following the news, an automated post went out on Brandi’s official Facebook page about the divorce, along with the caption: #RHOBH #BreakingNews Erika & Tom DIVORCING 💔.”
The post also was uploaded to her Instagram account, but has since been deleted.
Taking to Twitter to address the post, Brandi wrote: “I took a Xanax earlier because of what’s going on in this world.
“I didn’t see the post on my IG about @erikajayne until this eve & I deleted it the second I saw it.
“As I’ve said in the past I lease my social media out. I in no way would’ve been that insensitive,” she added.
Erika and Tom aired their relationship on the popular reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, although out of all the housewives Erika always spoke the least about her other half.
Announcing the news of her divorce, Erika told E! News: “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi.”
“This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”
“It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved.”
“I request others give us that privacy as well,” she added.
The announcement comes just weeks after it was revealed that Erika hasn’t been asked to return as a main star on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the upcoming series – however this news may change that.
The couple married in 1999 after meeting at Hollywood, where Erika, 49, at the time was serving cocktails to Tom, now 81.
“After a year of working in the restaurant, one night I decided to slip Tom my telephone number,” Erika wrote in her 2018 memoir, Pretty Mess.
“We were standing in front of the giant fireplace. ‘Did you hear I was single?’ I asked.” Six months later, the pair were engaged to be married.
Erika previously revealed the pair do not have a prenup, however Tom is a world famous lawyer.