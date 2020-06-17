Rhian Sugden admits she wishes she ‘never met’ Vernon Kay after sexting scandal ‘ruined her career’

Rhian Sugden has admitted she wishes she “never met” Vernon Kay – after their sexting scandal “ruined” her career.

The 33-year-old tearfully opened up about the scandal in a new Channel 4 documentary, Page Three: The Naked Truth.

The model said she doesn’t think it’s fair that Vernon “got away with it” after he made a public apology to his wife Tess Daly.

“He just got away with it. It ruined everything for me. I felt like I was going up and up with my career and then that came along. I wish I’d never met him,” she said.

“He got to give an apology on the radio and just got to carry on, with Family Fortunes, ironically. It still makes me feel sick.”

Rhian then recalled how the TV presenter pursued her over text, after meeting in Manchester.

“There was an attraction there for both of us. I was a Page Three girl and he was Vernon Kay. He’s a good looking fella,” she said.

“He came to Manchester and that was the first night we’d met. Things just stemmed from there.”

“It was all probably more bravado on text from him when he’d had a drink. ‘Oh you look fit in that picture, sexy, wish I could see you more.'”

The Page Three model also described the backlash she received when the messages were leaked to the press.

“And then obviously it went into the newspaper. We were front-page news because we’d been sex texting each other,” she explained.

“If I’d met this man, slept with him and had a full-blown affair with him then I would understand the backlash. It was like I’d literally killed somebody.”

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break form social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video: