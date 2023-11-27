REVEALED: This is how many people tuned in to watch Patrick Kielty’s first Late Late Toy Show

The Late Late Toy Show was watched by over 1.7 million people across the weekend, and raised over €3.6 million for the Toy Show Appeal.

With Patrick Kielty making his debut as host, the show has become the most-watched programme of the year, and broke records on RTÉ Player with 550,000 streams from 147 countries.

On social media, #LateLateToyShow also generated 26.2 million video views and 2.2 million interactions.

Patrick said: “I’m still coming back down to earth from an amazing night last Friday. I want to express huge thanks to everyone who helped make this year’s Late Late Toy Show so special.

“To all of you who watched, to the brilliant kids who brought their magic and put a giant smile on all of our faces.

“And, to every last one of you who gave so generously to our Toy Show Appeal – you have made a massive difference to so many children’s lives – thank you! Being part of it is something I will never forget – a forever night!”

The Irish diaspora worldwide stayed connected with home through RTÉ Player from a record-breaking 147 countries including first-time streams from Cameroon, British Virgin Islands, Rwanda, Sierra Leon, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Almost a quarter of live streams on Friday night were from outside Ireland making the show the most-watched programme on RTÉ Player for 2023 with figures continuing to grow.

There was a 97% increase on UK RTÉ Player streams up from 33k in 2022 to 65k in 2023, with streams in more than doubling in Northern Ireland.

The Late Late Toy Show 2023 highlights on The Late Late Show YouTube channel garnered over half a million views and counting, with Toy Show icon Sheamie and the Irish Rugby Surprise featuring in the top trending YouTube videos across Ireland over the weekend.

The Elf-themed show featured over 170 performers from around the country including unforgettable toy demo kids such as County Clare’s Sheamie, sport loving Stevie from Kilkenny, and Tipperary’s Sophie who raced to the studio in time for Patrick to surprise her with a magical trip to Disneyland.

There was enormous love across social for the younger stars of the night with Stevie’s performance of Ireland’s Call generating 4.8 million views across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X, while Sheamie’s words of wisdom to Patrick, and Sophia’s backstage performance of her rap won fans on all platforms.

Alan Tyler, Head of Entertainment, Comedy and Music said: “We are delighted that Patrick’s first Late Late Toy show has connected so well with the audience.

“It is a testament to the hard work of the whole team who put together a truly unique and special show which brought the nation together, and, we hope, delivered a little Christmas magic to homes right across Ireland and across the world.”

“All of us on the show owe a huge thank you to the audience whose generosity in donating to the Toy Show Appeal is both remarkable and humbling. It will make a real difference to children’s lives throughout the year.”

On the over €3.6 million raised from the Toy Show Appeal since Friday night, Denise Charlton, Chief Executive, Community Foundation Ireland said: “The extraordinary generosity of Toy Show viewers will ensure the magic continues long after the Christmas decorations come down.

“Hundreds of thousands of children will have their lives transformed. There will be more essential supports including food, clothing, therapy as well as health and wellbeing services.

“In addition, play and creativity will become more accessible to all. The Foundation will work with leading child advocates and our partners in RTÉ to begin the process of distributing the Toy Show fund to every county. For now, our message to viewers is Thank You!”