REVEALED: The winners of Traitors Ireland

The Traitors Ireland Winners (1)
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
The winners of Traitors Ireland have been revealed – and the girls have taken it home.

After a tense episode, Oyin, Vanessa and Kelley, all Faithfuls, came out triumphant – meaning they get to keep the €42,900 prize pot.

The girls successfully took out Traitor Nick during a tense roundtable.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

Then there were four, and the girls successfully took out another Traitor, Ben.

In a moment that had all of Ireland on the edge of their seats, the girls decided to end the game, with the Faithfuls winning and taking home the prize pot.

Irish Twitter/X went crazy as the winners were revealed, with many delighted that girl power had won in the end.

See how they reacted below:

