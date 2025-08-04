REVEALED: The winners of Love Island 2025

Toni and Cach have been crowned the winners of Love Island’s 2025 summer series.
They were crowned the winners of the series on Monday night after a public vote, nabbing the £50k cash prize.
The pair had a lot of ups and downs during their time in the villa, but their relationship grew stronger in recent weeks.
Harry and Shakira came in second place overall, while Yamin and Jamie came in third place, and Angel and Ty came fourth.
Love Island will return in 2026 with another All Stars series, before the summer series airs in June 2026.
