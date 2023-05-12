REVEALED: The winner of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa has been crowned

Myleene Klass has been crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, making her the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

The finale of the all-star series, which was filmed late last year, aired on Friday night.

Jordan Banjo came in second place, followed by Fatima Whitbread in third and Phil Tufnell in fourth.

Reacting to her win, Myleene said she was “so happy” and admitted she would be proud to tell her kids.

The TV presenter shares two daughters, Ava and Hero, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn, and is also mum to son Apollo – who she has with her fiancé Simon Motson.

Carol Vorderman and Paul Burrell narrowly missed out on a place in the final, as they were sent home during Thursday’s episode.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa kicked off on April 24, and saw nine former campmates enter the African savannah.

They were later joined by four other former contestants.

This year’s cast included Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Paul Burrell, Phil Tufnell, Janice Dickinson, Shaun Ryder, Gillian McKeith, Georgia Toffolo, Myleene Klass and Andy Whyment.