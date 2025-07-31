REVEALED: The winner of Best Dressed Lady at the 2025 Galway Races

Megan Cunniss has been crowned the winner of Best Dressed Lady at the 2025 Galway Races.

Hundreds of stylish women descended on the Ballybrit racecourse on Ladies Day on Thursday, hoping to get shortlisted for the Best Dressed title.

Taking home the coveted €10,000 Best Dressed Lady prize was Megan Cunniss from Newcastle Galway, who said: “I just can’t believe it I am ecstatic. I’m from Galway so this means so much to me.”

In the Best Hat category, Bride Butler from Thurles County Tipperary was awarded the €3,000 prize for a standout piece by Michelle Kearns, applauded for its originality, craftsmanship, and sheer presence.

The judging panel for Ladies Day this year was led by trusted voices in Irish fashion and beauty, with Galway Races icon Mandy Maher returning as Head Judge for the fourth year running, joined for the first time by Niamh Ryan, co-founder of Ella & Jo, who sponsored this year’s competition.

“I’m so proud to be part of an event that continues to shine a light on Irish style in such a vibrant and inclusive way,” said Mandy. “The creativity we saw today was off the charts.”

Niamh Ryan added: “Being part of the judging panel this year was incredibly special. You could see how much joy, personality, and individuality went into every look – exactly what Ella & Jo is all about. We were drawn to something real, something confident. The moment our winner stepped out, we all felt it.”

Lisa McGowan, founder of Lisa & Co and Lisa’s Lust List, also joined the panel this year, returning nearly a decade after being crowned Best Dressed herself in 2016.

“Ladies Day holds such a special place in my heart,” said Lisa. “The standard this year was phenomenal, not just in terms of fashion, but in the presence behind the outfits. Our winner had that rare magic. She didn’t just wear the look, she owned it.”

Now in its 156th year, the Galway Races Summer Festival remains Ireland’s ultimate style stage, and in 2025, with Ella & Jo leading the charge at Ladies Day, it took on a fresh new energy.

A celebration of modern beauty, where skincare, style, and confidence go hand in hand, with a glow that lasts long after the gates close.