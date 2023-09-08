REVEALED: The unusual name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child

We finally know the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child.

The couple quietly welcomed a baby boy at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on August 1st, 2023.

According to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast, the musicians named their second son Riot Rose Mayers.

Rihanna and A$AP’s first child also starts with an “R”.

The couple welcomed their first son on May 13, 2022, and named him RZA Athelston Mayers – in homage to the Wu-Tang rapper RZA.

A$AP hinted at their second son’s name earlier this year when he released a new song called Riot.

The songstress announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Half-Time Show performance back in February.

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance in May 2021, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

A$AP said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The couple sparked rumours they had secretly tied the knot after the 2023 Met Gala earlier this year.

Rihanna stepped out at the star-studded fundraiser in a stunning white Valentino dress which featured a flower-adorned cape and a dramatic train, and her rapper beau wore a Gucci suit jacket and a kilt.

Fans later noted that Rihanna’s stunning Met Gala outfit was a wedding dress, speculating that she and A$AP were set to tie the knot after the star-studded event.

Adding fuel to the fire, the singer shared some sweet snaps from the occasion alongside a cryptic caption.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Rihanna penned: “shout outz 2 the bridal party….here come de bride #idoKARL #METgala2023.”