REVEALED: The theme and set of this year’s Late Late Toy Show

The theme and set of this year’s Late Late Toy Show has been revealed, ahead of the most magical night on Irish television.

Host Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Dorothy, Toto, and a whole host of munchkins on the yellow brick road tonight as The Late Late Toy Show does The Wizard of Oz.

Somewhere over the rainbow escapism, love, courage, friendship and unity will feature as key undertones of this year’s themed show, which is sure to melt hearts across the nation.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s show, Ryan said: “I can’t remember the last time I was this excited for the Toy Show given the previews I have had of it this week.”

“It is the thing that is close to the hearts of everyone who will be watching. Every age group, every generation, people will know from every walk of life where exactly we are going when we see the set up on Friday night.”

“I promised we will be going home. I promised we will be talking more about Christmas, I promised we will get back to basics and when people see that opening, people will know exactly what I am talking about.”

“Now it is time to simply get the treats in, to get the crisps in and the spirit back in the house and prepare yourself for what I hope will be the greatest night of the year for boys and girls all over the country because each and every one of them whether they are in hospital, at home or whether they are at their friend’s house.”

“Wherever they are, this is for them, they deserve it. I look forward to everyone’s company immensely.”

This year’s Late Late Toy Show will see bluebirds fly as it boasts a huge cast with more than 200 young performers and talented toy testers taking part in tonight’s extravaganza.

The children hail from all over Ireland with the youngest little munchkin aged just four years old.

In his 14th year at the helm of The Late Late Toy Show, Ryan’s opening sequence performance is fast becoming one of the most eagerly anticipated parts of the show – and this year’s certainly won’t disappoint.

Squishmallows, New LEGO Sets, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Play Doh Ice Cream Truck, DJ Beat Boxer, Jurassic Park Baby Blue are among some of the top toys set to be featured on the show this year.

This year’s Toy Show will also aim to provide some sustainable and cost-effective toy alternative options with 3D Model Croke Park and Arket, DluluKaloo wooden toys destined for display in the biggest storefront in the country.

Irish toys such as Quillows, CubeFun and Holotoyz will also make an appearance, and all toys featured on the night will be donated to Irish charities.

As always, Ryan and The Late Late Toy Show good witches have a few surprises up their sleeves and all will be revealed as the show goes on tonight.

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal is also returning for its third year, which last year ultimately raised a staggering €6.8m and provided support to over 160 children’s charities.

With at least one project in every county in Ireland receiving funds, it is estimated that the monies raised helped over 1.1 million children and family members in 2022.

Donations can be made via www.rte.ie/toyshowappeal and by the Revolut app.

The Late Late Toy Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, November 25th at 9.35pm.

The show will also be available to stream worldwide for free on the RTÉ Player.

Last year, people from over 100 countries tuned in to watch the spectacle including Irish hot spots like London, New York, Boston, Dubai and Sydney.

The toys featured on tonight’s show will be listed on www.rte.ie/lifestyle following the broadcast.