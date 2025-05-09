REVEALED: The last Beckham family photo before ‘feud’ erupted with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz

The last photograph of the Beckham family with their eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz has resurfaced, amid their alleged feud.

The picture was taken at Christmas time, and shows Victoria and David with their four children and Nicola posing in front of a Christmas tree.

The snap was shared by Victoria on St. Stephen’s Day last year, alongside a loving caption.

She wrote: “Being together for the holidays makes me so happy xxxx I love you all so much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven x.”

At the time, Nicola commented under her mother-in-law’s post: “I love you all so much!”

The sweet social media exchange is a far cry from the tense relations between them now.

Speculation about family tension intensified around David’s recent 50th birthday celebrations, held at the Michelin-starred Core restaurant in London.

While the star-studded guest list included Tom Cruise and the Beckham children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent.

Reports initially suggested that Brooklyn and Nicola had planned to skip the Met Gala to attend David’s party, but ended up missing both.

Allegedly, Brooklyn felt uncomfortable attending the event due to growing tensions, particularly around Nicola being perceived as the cause of the rift.

There were also claims that the couple had requested a private birthday celebration with David, which were dismissed by sources close to the family.

According to TMZ, Nicola and Brooklyn preferred a more private setting to avoid Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, with whom they reportedly have issues.

Brooklyn also missed several other birthday events held in Miami, the Cotswolds, France, and London.

He even declined a personal invitation from David to join a “boys’ fishing trip” with his brothers.

The trip had been planned six months earlier, and Brooklyn had arrived in the UK in time—but ultimately didn’t go.

Still, David made a public gesture to include his son, posting photos from the trip with the caption: “You were missed @brooklynbeckham.”

Meanwhile, Kim Turnbull has been dragged into the feud narrative, with some reports claiming she is the cause of the family rift.

However, insiders insist there was never a romantic relationship between Kim and Brooklyn.

Cruz even publicly addressed the speculation, replying to a now-deleted comment that suggested Romeo was dating his brother’s ex:

“Brooklyn and Kim never dated,” he clarified.

Friends of the family believe Nicola may be using Kim as a scapegoat to justify keeping Brooklyn away from family gatherings.

One source claimed Nicola tends to “start an argument” before major events, preventing Brooklyn from attending.

A source close to the family told MailOnline: “Brooklyn was close to Kim because she was dating Rocco and they all hung out in a tightknit friendship group. But that was years ago. Brooklyn and Kim were close, but there was never any romance.

“It seems Nicola doesn’t like Brooklyn spending any time with the Beckhams full stop and is using his previous closeness to Kim and her getting in with the family as a reason to not be around them.

“She denies it, but Nicola has been controlling him since the wedding. The family – including the brothers – have had enough of it.”

“This is the narrative that’s been put out to other news outlets, that Romeo is dating his brother’s ex-girlfriend – and that’s really weird, so that’s why they wouldn’t want to be around the family when she is there.

“But none of this is true. And it’s really upset Romeo and his parents because Kim is seemingly being used by Nicola as a reason to start the rift.

“Romeo is furious at the suggestion that he would bring an ex-girlfriend of Brooklyn into the family when there never was any romance,” the insider added.