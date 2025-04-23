REVEALED: The final six celebrities as THREE evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

The final six celebrities facing the vote to win have been revealed as THREE celebs were evicted from Celebrity Big Brother on Tuesday night.

The popular reality show returned to our screens on almost two weeks ago, with 13 new celebrity housemates.

However, as of Wednesday April 23, six housemates remain.

On Tuesday night, the house was rocked after not one, but three housemates were evicted.

Patsy Palmer, Ella Rae Wise and Angelica Bell, all left the house, just days before the final on Friday.

Angelica appeared emotional after her eviction, with Ella and Patsy appearing relieved to be leaving the reality show.

Speaking about her chilled out persona in the house, Patsy told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best: “Mixing a lot of people together that are all very different, different ages, different backgrounds, different beliefs, different everything. It just shows that’s what we need right now in the world, is that we can all live together despite our differences.”

When asked about her relationship with Chris Hughes in the house, Ella Rae Wise confessed: “I just feel like he never really took time out to get to know me as a person, which is fine, because I might not have been his person to get to know, but at the same time, I thought we’re all equal in the house, and it should be fair on us all.”

She continued: “But at end of the day, it is what it is, and look, he’s a great guy, I had a little few outside informations before I come into the house.”

When asked how she felt to be leaving, first of the three to be evicted, Angellica Bell said: ”

“I was surprised Big Brother even knew who I was to get a place. To get a place in Celebrity Big Brother was amazing, and the thing is with me, you know what I’m like, I’m very pragmatic, and I get it, and I was like, ‘well, I’m leaving’, I knew it.”

The live CBB final is scheduled to air on ITV1/STV, ITVX, and STV Player on Friday, April 25.

It is scheduled to begin at 9 pm and last for approximately 90 minutes, including commercial breaks.

The final six remaining in the race for the Celebrity Big Brother crown is Danny Beard, Chesney Hawkes, Donna Preston, Jack P. Shepherd, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes.