REVEALED: The final four couples of Love Island 2025

With just days to go, the final four couples of Love Island 2025 have been revealed.

After a visit from the ex-Islanders and Maya Jama, Meg and Dejon were dumped from the Island.

This decision meant Shakira and Harry, Cach and Toni, Yas and Jamie and Angel and Ty are the final four couples.

As the results came in, Meg and Dejon defended their relationship, as they said: “We know what we have, and we will prove them wrong.”

Dejon also defended his previous “mistakes” and head-turning, telling the ex-Islanders he’s “not perfect.”

In addition to being together from the beginning, going exclusive, and formally announcing their relationship, they have already dropped the “l-bomb.”

However, the couple faced the most challenges out of all the couples, in the form of many bombshells and new Islanders.

After obtaining the fewest votes from the public among the surviving couples for most compatible, Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood were at risk of being dumped alongside Meg and Dejon.

Angel and Ty were tied at seven votes each before Billykiss and Andrada Pop cast their votes, but as Billykiss and Andrada both chose Meg and Dejon, they received nine votes and were dumped from the villa.

