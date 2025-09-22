REVEALED: The final five contestants on Traitors Ireland

The final five contestants on Traitors Ireland have been revealed as Vanessa, Oyin, Kelley, Nick and Ben (who are Traitors).

On Tuesday night, the penultimate episode saw Wilkin be “murdered” by Ben and Nick and the fellow contestants were left puzzled.

Following an intense game, the group took home €4,000, and the roundtable was shaping up to be even more intense.

As Vanessa, Oyin, and Faye went back and forth on who was a Traitor out of the trio, the REAL Traitors, Ben and Nick sat back.

Following an emotional vote, Faye was banished, and the group were left in tears.

Faye’s departure meant Ben, Nick, Kelley, Oyin and Vanessa made it to the final.

Fans were left “uncomfortable” after the penultimate episode, with many calling it a “tough roundtable.”

See how viewers reacted to the penultimate episode below:

Ahhhh that was such a tough round table 😢😢 poor aul Faye!! Really hoping the boys will be caught out.. #TraitorsIRE #TraitorsIreland — Eimear Keenan (@eimeark10) September 22, 2025

I’m still uncomfortable after that.#TraitorsIreland — Michael McCarthy (@McCarthyMick) September 22, 2025

OYIN, VANESSA, KELLEY imma need you girls to LOCK in tomorrow. #TraitorsIRL #TraitorsIreland pic.twitter.com/0ktasjacK7 — lil miss tallaght (@dancealone420) September 22, 2025

#TraitorsIRL 2 nights in a row felt more like Kardashian’s episodes. Kinda feel tomorrow will be brutal. pic.twitter.com/MD6SV9N3fT — Mac (@MaccoolKyeyune) September 22, 2025

Nick basically telling Ben he doesn’t want them both to win, just him!? #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/7N8XLekvS2 — aaron (@donafella) September 22, 2025