REVEALED: The final five contestants on Traitors Ireland

The Traitors Ireland Ep11 Siobhán McSweeney
The final five contestants on Traitors Ireland have been revealed as Vanessa, Oyin, Kelley, Nick and Ben (who are Traitors).

On Tuesday night, the penultimate episode saw Wilkin be “murdered” by Ben and Nick and the fellow contestants were left puzzled.

Following an intense game, the group took home €4,000, and the roundtable was shaping up to be even more intense.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

As Vanessa, Oyin, and Faye went back and forth on who was a Traitor out of the trio, the REAL Traitors, Ben and Nick sat back.

Following an emotional vote, Faye was banished, and the group were left in tears.

Faye’s departure meant Ben, Nick, Kelley, Oyin and Vanessa made it to the final.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

Fans were left “uncomfortable” after the penultimate episode, with many calling it a “tough roundtable.”

See how viewers reacted to the penultimate episode below:

