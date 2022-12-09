REVEALED: The final celebrity confirmed for Dancing with the Stars 2023

Kevin McGahern has become the eleventh and final celebrity to be confirmed for Dancing with the Stars 2023.

The comedian joined presenters Greg O’Shea and Gráinne Seoige on The Six O’Clock Show to announce the news.

He said: “I’m delighted to be a part of this year’s Dancing with the Stars. It’s a very different world to what I’m used to.”

Kevin continued: “I’m a little scared but looking forward to giving it my best.”

The Cavan native has fronted programmes such as Republic of Telly and Clear History.

Kevin has had acting roles in many Irish comedy series such as Bridget & Eamonn and The Doireann Project, and also had a recurring role in the drama series Smother.

In 2017, he hosted his own docuseries titled Kevin McGahern’s America in which he explored various aspects of American life – including gun rights, intimacy in the digital age and whether you can really choose your family.

The full line-up for Dancing with the Stars has now been confirmed.

Kevin will take to the dancefloor alongside drag queen Panti Bliss, SOSU Cosmetics founder Suzanne Jackson, GAA star Paul Brogan, Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion and former State Pathologist Dr. Marie Cassidy.

Glee star Damian McGinty, footballer Stephanie Roche, RTÉ 2FM Breakfast host Carl Mullan and Derry Girls’ Leah O’Rourke will also be battling it out for the coveted glitterball trophy.

You can find out everything you need to know about Dancing with the Stars 2023 here.