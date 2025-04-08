REVEALED: The early favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother

Chris Hughes has already been tipped to win Celebrity Big Brother.

The popular reality show returned to our screens on Monday night, with 13 new celebrity housemates.

Chris, who shot to fame on Love Island in 2017, is the early favourite to win the series following the launch episode.

According to bookmakers William Hill, the 32-year-old has shortened into 10/3 from 4/1 to emerge victorious from the Big Brother house, and leads the betting ahead of drag performer Danny Beard at 9/2.

Actor Jack P. Shepherd and presenter Trisha Goddard follow in the market, both at 6/1, while there has also been some support for actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, who is now 7/1 from 8/1.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “After his stint in the Love Island villa, Chris Hughes is likely to be well prepared for the pressures of the Big Brother house and we think that could give him the edge over his housemates.

“He’s been supported into 10/3 from 4/1 and is our clear favourite ahead of drag performer Danny Beard at 9/2. Another contestant who has caught the eyes of the public is actress Patsy Palmer and her price has been clipped into 7/1 from 8/1.”

Check out the full list of odds on the winner of CBB 2025 below:

Chris Hughes – 10/3 Danny Beard – 9/2 Jack P. Shepher – 6/1 Trisha Goddard – 6/1 Patsy Palmer – 7/1 Chesney Hawkes – 10/1 JoJo Siwa – 12/1 Donna Preston – 12/1 Ella Rae Wise – 14/1 Mickey Rourke – 20/1 Daley Thompson – 20/1 Angellica Bell – 20/1 Michael Fabricant – 28/1