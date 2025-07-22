REVEALED: Love Island’s Harrison and Lauren pack on the PDA as pair enjoy their first date outside the villa

Now, for the first time since both leaving the villa, the pair were spotted looking very cosy, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The Casa Amor girl looked stylish in a white top and baggy jeans, as Harrison matched her in a white co-ord.

The pair were photographed sharing a kiss as they enjoyed a date on Monday evening in London.

The outing comes just days after the pair reunited for the first time outside the villa to appear on Love Island Aftersun.

Speaking to Maya Jama on Aftersun, Harrison revealed: “We aren’t boyfriend and girlfriend, but we will get there very soon.”

The 22-year-old reflected on his time in the villa, confessing he was “upset” for Lauren after Toni chose to recouple with him, despite asking Toni to choose him.

He continued: “Spending the last two days with Toni made me realise Lauren was the one for me.”

Sitting next to Lauren on the After Sun sofa, he said: “I am so happy with my decision”, while Lauren reiterated: “I feel like him leaving the villa showed me everything I needed to know. It was a big decision to make.”

When asked what was next for the pair, Harrison said: “We just wanna spend some time together, go on a few dates, get to know each other away from the cameras and microphones.”

Lauren’s dumping last week came as a shock to Harrison, despite him recoupling with former flame Toni just hours before.

Speaking about his decision to leave the villa, Harrison previously said: “It was an emotional one last night, I’m happy with my decision and stand by it. It was sad saying goodbye to everyone.”

“It’s all I’ve known for 4 and a half weeks! It was the best summer of my life, I had some amazing times in there. I did obviously regret a few things I did but I loved the experience, I can’t fault it.”

Picturing what his future will look like with Lauren, Harrison said that’ll make long-distance “work.”

“It will be no issue. We left on good terms but the two days prior to leaving we weren’t talking properly so it would be good to have a conversation, get everything out in the open and hopefully move forward from there.”

“I feel very strongly about the girl, I wouldn’t have left if I didn’t. I have no doubt in my mind that she’ll be my girlfriend one day. I’m buzzing to see her and reunite! She’s such a great girl.”