REVEALED: First pictures of Sam Thompson and Samie Elishi as they pose together at Olivia Attwood’s star-studded birthday

The first pictures of Sam Thompson and Samie Elishi have been released as they posed together at Olivia Attwood’s star-studded birthday over the weekend.

Amid his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott’s relationship with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, Sam has reportedly been sending “flirty messages” with former Love Island star Samie Elishi.

The 25-year-old appeared on Love Island in 2023, where she placed third with ex-boyfriend Tom Clare.

She later returned to appear on the second season of Love Island All Stars, but failed to make a connection.

Now, in snaps shared from former Love Islander Olivia Attwood’s 30th birthday bash via The Sun, Sam posed for a group photo alongside Pete Wicks, Georgia Harrison and Samie.

The photos come after a source dished to The Sun about the pairs flirty messages: “Sam found the split and its public fall-out very hard but Samie has put a smile back on his face. She is a stunning girl and he’s told a few pals about her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

“He seems excited. Obviously it’s early days, but clearly he has a thing for Love Islanders!”

Following their rumoured connection, Sam spoke to his best pal Pete Wicks on their podcast Staying Relevant about going on his first date.

Sam confessed: “I went on the first date that I’ve had since I’ve been single recently and I was so nervous that I messaged Pete and it was the sweetest thing ever, but Pete basically sent me a list of what I had to do.”

“I was absolutely terrified, but you know what? There’s so many things that Pete gave me in that little snippet of advice.”

“That’s what Pete’s so good at. He literally gave me a play by play of what he, she walks in, I gave her a kiss on the cheek. I had a glass of wine waiting for her,” Sam detailed.

“I told her she looked lovely. I went, ‘here’s to a great date’. She sat down and we were off.”

Pete then grilled Sam on his plans to have a “glowup” with Sam replying: “Oh, God, I think I’ve done everything I can do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Staying Relevant (@stayingrelevantpodcast)

“I’ve done whatever it is that I can do, because I’m aware that I looked like f***ing shit.”

“No, no, I am aware of that. I’ve looked at photos, I’ve looked at videos, I’ve been like, my God, you’re a piece of s***.”

“It was a pretty tough time back then. I was thinking ‘God, you really let yourself go,” Sam confessed.

“Now I’ve got myself to a place where I’m like, I feel like I’m happy and I’m comfortable in my own skin again, if you know what I mean.”