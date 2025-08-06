REVEALED: Anne Hathaway’s NEW love interest in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway’s new love interest in The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been revealed through set photos.

The 42-year-old actress, who is now filming the eagerly awaited sequel, is playing Andy Sachs again in the film, which is scheduled to be released in theatres in May 2026.

In set photos that were posted online, Anne was spotted getting cosy with new co-star Patrick Brammall on the streets of Brooklyn.

Anne and Patrick were seen walking through the busy streets of Brooklyn while capturing a few adorable moments on camera.

At one point, while standing outside a restaurant, the actor put his arms around the actress, and they fell into an embrace.

As Patrick spun her around in circles, the Princess Diaries actress also had a large smile on her face.

Another romantic moment saw Anne sprinting into Patrick’s arms, and they were later captured strolling hand in hand.

Entertainment Weekly first revealed in July that Patrick had been chosen to play Anne’s romantic interest in the follow-up.

His character will be competing for her attention throughout the film, an insider told the site.

Twenty years prior, Adrian Grenier portrayed Anne’s boyfriend, Nate, in the first movie.

However, following the news of a sequel, it has been reported that Adrian Grenier will not be returning to his role of Nate Cooper in the Devil Wears Prada sequel.

According to Entertainment Weekly, it has been confirmed that the actor will no longer play the boyfriend of Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway.

According to the website, “The sequel follows Miranda Priestly at the end of her career, facing the decline of traditional magazines.”

“She must compete with her former assistant, Emily Charlton, now a high-powered executive at a luxury group, for crucial advertising dollars.”