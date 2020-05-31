Revealed: Adele’s low-calorie diet that helped her 7 stone weight loss

A new report has claimed that Adele enlisted the services of a low-calorie meal delivery service to help her with her 7 stone weight loss.

The singer, 32, has been showing off her new slim figure in recent months, with many speculating about how she shed the pounds.

According to the UK Sun, Adele used American meal delivery service Freshology, which was recommended by pal Katy Perry.

“Adele was keen to lose weight and decided to use a meal delivery service after being recommended them by Katy Perry, who was a big fan before she fell pregnant,” a source told the publication.

“Adele made it clear she doesn’t want to feel deprived and loves wholesome, good food, so she chose the balanced calorie-controlled menu which delivers three meals a day and doesn’t cut out any food groups but sticks to around 1,700 calories.

“Adele’s never been a huge fan of cooking and this plan is the perfect way to maintain her hard work in the gym.”

The service includes low-carb meals like turkey salads, baked salmon and chicken burgers. Other celebs that use the programme include singer Pink, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff.

Back in October, Adele showed off her incredible weight loss at pal Drake’s birthday party. At the time she showed off her svelte figure on Instagram and wrote: “I used to cry but now I sweat.”

Her new look comes after Adele split from her husband Simon Knoecki. The pair called it quits last April and filed for divorce in September.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.