Resurfaced clip of Stacey Solomon criticising the Royal family goes viral on social media

A lot of people are agreeing with what she had to say

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
A resurfaced clip of Stacey Solomon criticising the Royal family has gone viral on social media.

The video was taken from a 2018 episode of Loose Women, which saw Stacey get into a debate with her co-hosts about the public’s obsession with the Royal family.

Speaking to Jane Moore, Linda Robson and Christine Lampard, the former X Factor star said: “I don’t get why we’re so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same.”

“I’m probably gonna be of the opinion of nobody else in the entire world but I just don’t get it [the Royal Family]. I don’t get any of it.’

Jane interjected, “For me, they’re becoming celebrities,” and Stacey quickly replied, “That’s all they are.”

Jane then said, “The Queen is brilliant,” before Stacey fired back, “But for what?”

Linda then interrupted to say: “She’s always worked really hard hasn’t she.”

Stacey then argued: “But I would work really hard if the whole country paid for me to have like 12 houses and work really hard.”

“It’s freezing cold outside and people are homeless and these people [the Royals] have like houses to spare.”

“It does sometimes become a little bit frustrating because I don’t see the purpose of all of that money going to this one entire family.”

Since the clip resurfaced online, many have taken to Twitter to agree with Stacey’s statements.

However, others disagreed with her, and stressed the important and significance of the British royals.

