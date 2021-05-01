Resurfaced clip of Stacey Solomon criticising the Royal family goes viral on social media

A lot of people are agreeing with what she had to say

A resurfaced clip of Stacey Solomon criticising the Royal family has gone viral on social media.

The video was taken from a 2018 episode of Loose Women, which saw Stacey get into a debate with her co-hosts about the public’s obsession with the Royal family.

Speaking to Jane Moore, Linda Robson and Christine Lampard, the former X Factor star said: “I don’t get why we’re so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same.”

Stacey Solomon is going to lead the revolution and im going to be right behind her pic.twitter.com/jzx7HmrtSg — Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) April 30, 2021

“I’m probably gonna be of the opinion of nobody else in the entire world but I just don’t get it [the Royal Family]. I don’t get any of it.’

Jane interjected, “For me, they’re becoming celebrities,” and Stacey quickly replied, “That’s all they are.”

Jane then said, “The Queen is brilliant,” before Stacey fired back, “But for what?”

Linda then interrupted to say: “She’s always worked really hard hasn’t she.”

Stacey then argued: “But I would work really hard if the whole country paid for me to have like 12 houses and work really hard.”

“It’s freezing cold outside and people are homeless and these people [the Royals] have like houses to spare.”

“It does sometimes become a little bit frustrating because I don’t see the purpose of all of that money going to this one entire family.”

Since the clip resurfaced online, many have taken to Twitter to agree with Stacey’s statements.

However, others disagreed with her, and stressed the important and significance of the British royals.

Every day I fall a lil more in love with Stacey Solomon. The way she speaks up about how unnecessary the royal family are is incredibly brave! Plus she’s absolutely right pic.twitter.com/qUfg721a6G — 🥀Oh My Goth🥀 (@HellsHeathen) April 30, 2021

Stacey Solomon presented the critical thinking which gets dismissed because of her accent and the media’s dumbing down of her. She’s right. The royal family are just celebrities and it could have been any of us in that position because they did nothing to deserve it. https://t.co/jG5ccx7PTS — Pistachio (@HarleyShah) April 30, 2021

Think what you want about Stacey Solomon but what she said about the Royal Family is absolutely correct. We do not need a monarchy anymore, never did. — Meatbag (@Libitina_x) April 30, 2021

I used to like Stacey Solomon, but not anymore after what she has said about the most loved Royal Family in the world. Coming from a Finn – you Brits don’t know how lucky & blessed you are! If Conservatives are the only party left defending the Royals, then they have my vote! <3 — Veli Mitova 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheGayMafiosos) April 30, 2021

On Stacey Solomon criticising the Royal family…. it is a far more complicated argument than what is presented. But at least it opens the door to a proper debate on them…. which is needed. — Rob G ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ (@shearersbuddy) May 1, 2021

I have always liked Stacey Solomon, ever since she first appeared on @xfactor in 2010, but I cannot agree with her view that the Royal Family are unnecessary. The Royal Family makes the UK what it is in the eyes of the world and generates huge income through tourism: pic.twitter.com/hQdXHDZfcM — Lost Without Freya (@GeorgeMackey2) April 30, 2021

I disagree with Stacey Solomon I like that we have a royal family! If we abolish them who’s in charge? Boris?? Please can we not give the tories any more power 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️😭😭😭 https://t.co/eGmUwz8hs9 — r_anna1612 🐬 (@r_anna18) April 30, 2021

I’m with Stacey Solomon. Never thought I’d say that. But she’s damn right. The royal family is a great big farce and has no further use – if ever it did have one https://t.co/vjBCp7dG9k — Hans Honkyhosen B.A. (Hons) (@Hans_Honkyhosen) April 30, 2021

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker are taking a look back at our fave reality star couples from over the years.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes.