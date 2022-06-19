Remi Lambert breaks his silence after being dumped from Love Island

Remi Lambert has broken his silence after being dumped from Love Island.

The 22-year-old model entered the villa earlier this week as a bombshell, but was sent home on Sunday night after a dramatic recoupling.

In his post-exit interview, Remi said: “I’m a bit disappointed – I wish I could stay longer to get to know Indiyah and Danica mostly. At the same time, I feel like it was my time to leave. I was getting mixed signals and I wasn’t getting a clear answer from the girls.”

He continued: “I was initially attracted to Paige but then when I turned my head and saw Indiyah – that’s my type. I feel like me and Indiyah had a connection but her and Ikenna were there from the start and they’ve built a strong connection and foundation. I just wish I’d had more time with her.”

“I’ve learnt that I need to humble myself. Not everyone is going to like me. But now I’ve got to take it easy, I’m going to chill for a bit and then go back on the dating scene – no rush!”

When asked who he thinks will win the show, Remi said: “The strongest connection in the Villa has to be Tasha and Andrew. They look great together.”

He added of his time in the villa: “I don’t think I’d do anything differently. I stayed true to myself and that’s all that matters.”

“I would definitely recommend Love Island to a friend. You get to meet people, showcase your game and do challenges which are so fun.”

