Remembering Julian Benson: The Entertainer, DWTS Judge, and Charity Founder Who Made His Dreams Come True

Julian Benson sadly passed away aged 54, and while his life ended far too soon, there’s no doubt that he made a huge impact in the time that he was here.

He was so many things to so many people, an entertainer, a dancer, a talent agent, a Dancing With The Stars judge, a foundation founder, and so much more.

Always smiling, always sparkling and always entertaining, Julian always lit up every room he entered, and his light will be forever missed.

At the tender age of two, Julian was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, and he was told he may never reach his teens.

Julian always credited his mother, Maura, for giving him the belief that he could live a long life, her son saying she had “an unstoppable attitude” as well as “endless support and belief.”

In an interview with The Irish Times Julian had explained that his mum encouraged him to enter the spotlight, saying that his mother told him: “you need to show the cystic fibrosis community what you’re doing – give them some inspiration.”

Not only did Julian live a life beyond his diagnosis, he lived a life beyond most people’s dreams.

A well-known figure in the world of TV and all things showbusiness, Julian became one of Ireland’s leading talent agents, and also landed a role as a judge on Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars.

He held the coveted role from 2017 to 2020, bringing his infinite charisma and empathy to the judging panel every weekend on RTE.

During this time Julian stepped into, what would be his proudest role yet; founder of the Julian Benson CF Foundation.

Establishing the foundation in 2018, Julian was dedicated to improving the lives of those suffering with CF in Ireland, and also providing support to their loved ones.

Since the beginning of the foundation, Julian strived to open Ireland’s first home away from home, wanting to take away real-world worry for Cystic Fibrosis sufferers and their loved ones, by providing a home for them when travelling to Dublin hospitals for treatment.

Again, he credited his mother for driving him to create the home that will serve as a safe haven for so many.

Recalling that when he got treatment in the hospital, he “saw people crying on their own because nobody could be with them.”

Shortly after this he made a promise to his mum; “I said ‘mum, I promise you I am going to try to make a difference.’ As soon as I saw the house, I knew it was for us. You just feel that essence of ‘this is a home with a hug.'”

Named Tranquillity House, Julian was in tears as he finally unveiled the building in Janaury 2025, with his close friend and well-known architect Dermot Bannon.

Dermot had worked on a special episode of Room To Improve, following Julian as he finally built the dream space that is set to help so many in Ireland.

Ahead of the emotional TV episode airing, which received huge online support, Julian had undergone a miracle transplant in October.

For the past two years, Julian had been on dialysis and had developed diabetes as well as battling issues with his kidneys.

Back in January Julian told the Irish Times that these conditions “never stopped me.”

He was given a new lifeline when he got a call in October “out of the blue” telling him that there was a kidney for him.

Julian said it was “the best Christmas present I could have asked for. I was overwhelmed. I went through the operation. I feel a million times better.”

It was six weeks later when I saw Julian again myself, at his annual Six weeks later Winter Wonderland charity ball.

He told us all during his warm and emotional speech that he had received a kidney transplant and had recovered well, well enough to host the charity ball of the year.

On the night he introduced a full table of doctors and nurses from St Vincent’s Hospital Dublin, where he had had his procedure.

Guests wiped away their tears all throughout the room as he thanked his medical team for the life-changing operation, and as he dedicated his self-belief and resilience to his mother, who had died in

He said during that speech that he was so “lucky” and that he knew “life is short” and told us all to never take life for granted because he never did.

Rest in peace Julian, I hope you know the incredible impact you have made on everyone you have ever met, and the legacy you have left behind that will help so many CF sufferers.

Your mum would be so proud.