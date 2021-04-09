Reigning Mrs World arrested for snatching crown from the head of new Mrs Sri Lanka

The dramatic moment was broadcast on TV on Sunday

Reigning Mrs World arrested for snatching crown from the head of new...

Police have arrested the reigning Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, on charges of assault following an on-stage bust up.

On Sunday night, the 28-year-old grabbed the crown off Pushpika de Silva’s head, minutes after she was declared ‘Mrs Sri Lanka 2020’ at Colombo’s Nelum Pokuna theatre.

Caroline, who was crowned Mrs Sri Lanka in 2019 before she won Mrs World, claimed Pushpika was not worthy of the title because she was divorced.

Before she yanked the crown off her head, she told the crowd, “I have a small request. There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced, so the crown goes to the first runner up.”

Pushpika has since confirmed she is separated, not divorced, and the crown was later returned to her.

The pageant queen required hospital treatment after the incident, and Caroline was subsequently arrested alongside former model Chula Padmendra, who was also involved.

In a statement, senior police official Ajith Rohana said: “We have arrested Jurie and (her associate) Chula Manamendra in connection with a charge of assault and causing damage to Nelum Pokuna (theatre).”

Caroline and Chula have since been released on bail, and a court hearing has been set for April 19.

Speaking outside a police station in Columbo on Thursday, Pushpika said she was willing to drop the charges if Caroline publicly apologised, but she refused.

The model said: “I tried to end this out of court, but she has refused. I can forgive, but not forget.”