Regé-Jean Page explains his shock departure from Bridgerton

Fans are devastated over the news

Regé-Jean Page has explained his shock departure from Bridgerton.

The 31-year-old played the Duke of Hastings in the show’s first season, which focused on his romance with Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

On Friday, the actor confirmed he wouldn’t be back for season two – leaving fans of the show devastated.

Regé has since told Variety he never planned to return for a second season.

Recalling early conversations he had producers, the actor was told he was only needed for a “one-season arc”.

He said: “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Regé added: “I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe.”

The actor’s departure from Bridgerton was announced through a special edition of Lady Whistledown’s Society Paper on Friday.

The announcement said: “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.”

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Reacting to the news on Instagram, the 31-year-old wrote: “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke.”

“Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined.”

“The love is real and will just keep growing,” he added.