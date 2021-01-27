The actors both starred in a hit BBC series

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor starred in the same show BEFORE Bridgerton

Fans have spotted that Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor starred in the same show before Bridgerton.

The actors rose to worldwide fame following the release of the hit Netflix period drama last month, starring as on-screen couple Dalphne Bridgerton and Simon, Duke of Hastings.

However, it appears the stars both previously landed acting gigs on the UK TV show Waterloo Road, starring in the series at different times.

The BBC drama series is about a troubled comprehensive school set in Rochdale, Lancashire, England.

Regé-Jean starred as Guy Braxton in BBC series in 2015, playing a new teacher in the school.

Meanwhile Phoebe starred in the series from 2009 until 2010, playing a young schoolgirl named Siobhan Mailey, who was constantly getting into trouble.

The pair never crossed paths on the show, but went on to star alongside each other in Bridgerton years later.

Due to their undeniable on-screen chemistry, the actors have been subjected to dating rumours.

During a joint interview with Access Hollywood earlier this month, Regé-Jean, 31, laughed off the speculation, explaining: “I think that everything you need to know is on camera.”

“All the sparks that flew came off the beautiful scripts we were handed. So I think that the sparky words, scripts and material are more than enough,” he added.