Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumours following his departure from Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page has addressed rumours he’ll be the next James Bond, following his departure from Bridgerton.
The 31-year-old has been hotly tipped for the role, and is currently the bookies favourite to replace Daniel Craig.
Speaking to the UK Mirror, the actor said: “Ah, the B word. I think that if you are British and you do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that.”
“I think that’s fairly normal and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed. Nothing more – or less – than that.”
Regé-Jean added: “I think the concept of having plans in this moment in history is mildly hilarious. So I’ve given up on making them.”
Back in December, the actor hinted he would make a great 007 when he shared a glimpse of his Bridgerton character, the Duke of Hastings, on Twitter.
At the time, he captioned the post: “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred.”
A host of other stars have also been tipped for the Bond role, including Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden and Henry Cavill.
The news comes after Regé-Jean announced his departure from Bridgerton, after just one season.
Fans were devastated over the news, but the 31-year-old has since explained his exit from the hit Netflix series.