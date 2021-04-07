Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumours following his departure from Bridgerton

The actor is tipped to be the next 007

Regé-Jean Page has addressed rumours he’ll be the next James Bond, following his departure from Bridgerton.

The 31-year-old has been hotly tipped for the role, and is currently the bookies favourite to replace Daniel Craig.

Speaking to the UK Mirror, the actor said: “Ah, the B word. I think that if you are British and you do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regé-Jean Page (@regejean)

“I think that’s fairly normal and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed. Nothing more – or less – than that.”

Regé-Jean added: “I think the concept of having plans in this moment in history is mildly hilarious. So I’ve given up on making them.”

Back in December, the actor hinted he would make a great 007 when he shared a glimpse of his Bridgerton character, the Duke of Hastings, on Twitter.

At the time, he captioned the post: “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred.”

A host of other stars have also been tipped for the Bond role, including Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden and Henry Cavill.

The news comes after Regé-Jean announced his departure from Bridgerton, after just one season.

Fans were devastated over the news, but the 31-year-old has since explained his exit from the hit Netflix series.