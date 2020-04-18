Reese Witherspoon reflects on her ’embarrassing’ 2013 arrest

The actress was arrested for disorderly conduct back in 2013

Reese Witherspoon has reflected on her “embarrassing” 2013 arrest.

The Hollywood actress and her husband Jim Toth were arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, in April 2013 – after he was pulled over and arrested for driving under the influence.

Reese was also arrested for disorderly conduct, after she got out of the car and started questioning a police officer.

Video footage of the incident subsequently leaked online, and it showed the actress asking the police officer if he knew her name, and she told him he was about to find out who she was.

Reese famously apologised for her behaviour during an interview on Good Morning America, and admitted the way she acted was “unacceptable”.

Years later, Reese has addressed her 2013 arrest on the I Weigh With Jameela Jamil podcast.

During the episode, Jameela brought up Reese’s interview on Good Morning America, and said: “You apologised and shamed yourself in a way that was so f****** refreshing to me. I loved your apology.”

Reese replied: “But I did something really stupid. It was so embarrassing and dumb.”

“But you know what, turns out I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I’m just a human being.”

“I was always really fiesty, my mum called me fiesty. Sometimes it was well directed and sometimes it was not.”