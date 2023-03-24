Reese Witherspoon announces split from husband Jim Toth after 11 years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon has announced her split from her husband Jim Toth after 11 years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram with a joint statement, the former couple said: “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

They continued: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

“These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

A source told People Magazine of Reese and Jim’s split: “They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together.”

“They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

Reese was first linked to Jim back in 2010 after her split from Jake Gyllenhaal.

The former couple tied the knot on March 26, 2011.

They share one son – named Tennessee James Toth, who was born on September 27, 2012.