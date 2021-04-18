Reeling in the Years set to take a trip back to 2011 tonight

Here's what you can expect from tonight's episode

Reeling in the Years set to take a trip back to 2011...

Reeling in the Years returns to our screens tonight, and will take a trip back to 2011.

The half-hour programme will combine contemporary chart hits with some of the most memorable moments in news, current affairs, sport and entertainment.

Tonight’s episode will cover everything from Barack Obama’s visit to Ireland, to President Michael D. Higgins’ inauguration.

2011 saw Queen Elizabeth make a four-day state visit to Ireland, where she spoke in Irish at Dublin Castle.

It was also the year Enda Kenny became Taoiseach and a new coalition was formed between Fianna Gael and Labour.

The Fukushima nuclear disaster occurred in Japan in 2011, the same year the Christchurch earthquake hit New Zealand.

Tonight #ReelingInTheYears recalls the music and news from 2011, a year when Ireland hosted visits from Britain's Queen Elizabeth and US president Barack Obama 🇮🇪🇬🇧🇺🇸 8.30pm | @rteplayer pic.twitter.com/7DB0t6HPkr — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) April 18, 2021

2011 saw street protests and open rebellions in countries including Tunisia, Libya and Egypt, while singers such as Ed Sheeran, Adele, Imelda May, Rihanna, Calvin Harris and Florence and The Machine topped the charts.

Reeling in the Years returns tonight, Sunday April 18, at 8:30pm on RTÉ One.

