Rebel Wilson welcomes her first child via surrogate: ‘A beautiful miracle’

Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first child via surrogate.

The actress, 41, took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news with her 11.2 million followers.

Alongside a photo of her newborn daughter, the new mum wrote: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Rebel, who came out earlier this year as she went public with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, added: “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗”