Rebel Wilson was almost publicly outed by an Australian newspaper, according to one of their columnists.

Earlier this week, the Pitch Perfect star came out as gay and introduced her new girlfriend Romana Agruma to the world in a sweet Instagram post.

She captioned the snap: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove.”

In an opinion piece published in the Sydney Morning Herald, private columnist Andrew Hornery wrote that the newspaper sought comment from the actress about her relationship with Ramona before she revealed their romance publicly.

He wrote: “It was an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with another woman, LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word.”

“Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ‘Disney Princess’ on Instagram early Friday morning.”

“Considering how bitterly Wilson had complained about poor journalism standards when she successfully sued Woman’s Day for defamation, her choice to ignore our discreet, genuine and honest queries was, in our view, underwhelming.”

Andrew insinuated that the article outing Rebel would not have been such a big deal given that “sexual orientation is no longer something to be hidden, even in Hollywood”.

Taking to Twitter to slam the journalist and the publication, one fan wrote: “let me get this straight. @AndrewHornery @smh wanted to out Rebel Wilson and then threw a tantrum when she did it on her own terms. what the f**k. so f**ked up. how is this s**t still happening in 2022?”

Another tweeted: “It’s pretty clear that Rebel Wilson was forced to come out, likely earlier than she wanted to. This sort of outing used to happen a lot in the 80s and early 90s. It was atrocious then, and atrocious now.”

A third penned: “The fact that Rebel Wilson had to come out to avoid being outed by a ‘journalist’ is appalling. The fact that the ‘journalist’ then wrote an article angry at Rebel for owning her own truth? There are no words.”