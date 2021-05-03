Rebel Wilson reveals she got ‘bad news’ amid fertility struggle

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya..."

Rebel Wilson has revealed she got “bad news” amid her fertility struggle.

The Australian actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news with her 9.8million followers, admitting she had no one else to share it with.

The 41-year-old shared a photo of herself looking somber on a beach, and wrote: “😞 I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with…but I guess I gotta tell someone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

“To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds,” the Pitch Perfect star added.

Fans flooded the comment section with messages of support, with one follower writing: “Your vulnerability is inspiring. I hope these droves of supportive messages raise your chin just a little. The dark clouds are only temporary. ❤️”

Another fan commented: “As someone who has struggled with infertility all her life. It gets easier some days. But it’s understandable to feel down. You’re not alone.”

During an Instagram Live in December last year, Rebel revealed she decided to freeze her eggs.

Explaining why she decided to freeze her eggs after turning 40, she said: “As all good career women out there should know, you know, if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it.”

“And getting to 40 is kind of leaving it even a little too late. It’s better to do it a bit earlier if you can.”