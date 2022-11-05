Rebel Wilson ‘engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma’ after just months of dating

Rebel Wilson is reportedly engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma after just months of dating.

According to Page Six, the couple let slip of their recent engagement at the Casamigos Halloween party.

An insider told the outlet: “They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged.”

According to the outlet, both Rebel and Ramona are sporting rings on their ring fingers.

It’s unclear who popped the question, but it has been reported that they got engaged a couple of weeks ago.

The Pitch Perfect actress came out and introduced her new girlfriend Ramona to the world back in June.

The 42-year-old shared the news on Instagram at the time, posting a sweet snap of her and her designer girlfriend.

Rebel captioned the adorable snap: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove.”

Speaking to PEOPLE after the announcement, a friend of the actress said: “Rebel’s in an amazing place and I’ve never seen her happier.”

Prior to announcing their relationship, the couple were actually spotted together on numerous occasions earlier this year, even making a joint red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March.

They were also spotted together in February on Super Bowl Sunday, and the designer joined Rebel for her birthday trip to Mexico in early March.

In April, the couple enjoyed another trip to Utah, where they were seen attending another red carpet event, before hitting the slopes to ski.

In May, the 42-year-old teased that she had been dating someone, although remained tight lipped about her beau’s identity.

She told PEOPLE that they had been set up “through a friend” before spending weeks “getting to know each other” over the phone.

Rebel split from Budweiser heir and Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch in February 2021 after around a year of dating.