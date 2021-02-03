Rebel Wilson confirms split from billionaire beau Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson has split from her billionaire boyfriend Jacob Busch.
The actress confirmed the news on Instagram, just months after they went public with their romance.
Posting a glamourous photo of herself standing outside a trailer, Rebel wrote: “Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!”
The Super Bowl is taking place in Tampa, Florida this weekend, which will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go up against the Kansas City Chiefs.
A source close to Rebel has since told PEOPLE: “Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term.”
The Australian actress confirmed her relationship with the 29-year-old businessman back in September, when she shared a photo of them boarding a helicopter.
The couple regularly shared loved-up snaps on social media, enjoying lavish vacations in the likes of Mexico and Aspen.
Jacob is heir to the Anheuser-Busch’s $13.4 billion fortune, with the family business producing Budweiser beer.
The 29-year-old was previously in a high-profile relationship with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof, despite a 28 year age-gap.
