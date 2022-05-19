Rebekah Vardy slams claims she’s planning to ‘flee the UK’ after Wagatha Christie trial

Rebekah Vardy has slammed claims she’s planning to move to the US after the Wagatha Christie trial.

As Rebekah and Coleen Rooney’s legal teams prepare their closing statements for the final day of the libel trial on Thursday, The Sun reported that the 40-year-old was keen to get out of the UK “as fast as possible”.

A source told the newspaper: “The trial has been a total disaster, and really miserable for the family. She’s mortified.”

“They’ve been planning an American move for a while behind the scenes, and now it would be the perfect escape after everything that has gone on. She wants out fast.”

“Win or lose she comes out of this dreadfully and it’s all clearly been a terrible mistake,” the insider continued.

“She never wants to be part of the British Wag scene again — she’s keen to be out of the country as fast as possible.”

“Becky will be delighted to be out of the country and making a fresh start with all the Wagatha stuff behind her.”

However, a spokesman for Rebekah has since told the MailOnline: “The story in The Sun newspaper claiming the Vardy family are planning to move to the United States is categorically untrue.”

The Wagatha Christie trial was supposed to conclude on Wednesday, but the proceedings were paused for 24 hours to allow their respective barristers to prepare their closing speeches.

The sixth day of the High Court trial ended on a dramatic note on Tuesday, as Rebekah’s husband Jamie Vardy accused Wayne Rooney of “talking nonsense” on the witness stand.

Jamie’s wife Rebekah is currently suing Wayne’s wife Coleen for libel, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life in 2019.

During his time on the witness stand, Wayne recalled an alleged incident during the Euros in 2016, when England’s manager told him to speak to Jamie about his wife’s media attention.

He told the court: “I was asked to speak to my teammate Jamie Vardy about the fact that Becky’s media activities were causing problems and distractions.”

“I was asked to speak to Mr Vardy by the England manager and the assistant manager and I carried out that instruction…”

“I felt in the best interests of the rest of the team, and having been asked by the manager of the England team, I carried out that instruction.”

When challenged by Rebekah’s lawyer that the conversation didn’t happen, Wayne said: “I’m sat here under oath, I 100 percent spoke to Mr Vardy about this situation.”

“It was an awkward moment for me to speak to Jamie about his wife but I thought it was necessary having been asked by the England manager,” he added.

Jamie later branded Wayne’s comments “nonsense”, and insisted he must be “confused”.

Speaking on the steps of London’s High Court on Tuesday afternoon, the Leicester City player said: “Wayne is talking nonsense.”

“He must be confused because he never spoke to me about issues concerning Becky’s media work at Euro 2016.”

“There was nothing to speak about, I know this because I discuss everything with Becky,” he added.

Shortly after Jamie made his statement, the footballer left the courthouse early with his wife in tow.

Rebekah launched her libel suit against Coleen back in 2020, after she accused her of leaking false stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

The trial will conclude on Thursday, with the judge expected to make a decision at a later date.