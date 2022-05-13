Rebekah Vardy reveals she was ‘scared’ she was going to lose her baby after Wagatha Christie scandal

Rebekah Vardy has revealed she was “scared” she was going to lose her baby after the Wagatha Christie scandal broke.

The 40-year-old was expecting her fourth child with her husband Jamie Vardy when Coleen Rooney accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life in 2019.

Rebekah is now suing Coleen for libel, and she took to the witness stand for the fourth time in the high-profile libel trial today.

When asked about her state of mind at the time she had her fourth baby, Rebekah told the court: “I wasn’t in a good place.”

She broke down in tears when she was asked when her daughter was born, before repeating: “December 28th, 2019.”

The court took a quick lunch break after Rebekah became emotional and when the trial resumed, she spoke about her state of mind in the days after Coleen accused her of leaking stories about her to the press.

Rebekah said: “Constant anxiety, panic attacks, and I was scared I was going to lose the baby.”

Rebekah denied leaking information about Coleen to The Sun, and also denied speaking to or messaging journalists from The Sun about the posts on Coleen’s private Instagram account.

When asked by her lawyer how she found giving evidence over the past three days, Rebekah replied: “Exhausting, intimidating, I feel like I’ve been bullied and manipulated.”

She became tearful again when she was asked why she brought the case to court.

Rebekah explained: “I didn’t do anything wrong – I wanted to clear my name, and not just for me, for my family and my children.”

The 40-year-old launched her libel suit against Coleen back in 2020, after she accused her of leaking stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

Rooney, 36, is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Now that Rebekah has finished giving her evidence, Coleen will take the witness stand.