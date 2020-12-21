Rebekah Vardy hints she and Coleen Rooney could resolve their Wagatha Christie feud soon

Rebekah Vardy hints she and Coleen Rooney could resolve their Wagatha Christie...

Rebekah Vardy has hinted that she and Coleen Rooney could resolve their Wagatha Christie feud soon.

The 38-year-old is suing the 34-year-old for libel, after Coleen publicly accused her of leaking stories to the press last year.

In a new interview, Rebekah told Hello! magazine: “The new year could potentially see a resolution between us.

“I’m pretty sure the public are sick of reading about it, too.”

Last year, Coleen claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The wife of Wayne Rooney said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

The mother-of-four believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Coleen wrote: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.”

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.”

“It’s ……………. Rebekah Vardy’s account,” she added.