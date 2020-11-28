Rebekah Vardy denies Coleen Rooney has ‘secret spy’ in her camp – amid legal battle

The WAG is currently suing Coleen for libel

Rebekah Vardy’s legal team have denied claims Coleen Rooney has a ‘secret spy’ in her camp – amid their ongoing legal battle.

They were forced to speak out after The Sun reported that Coleen has a “mystery witness” who is willing to testify against Rebekah in court.

Rebekah, 38, is currently suing Coleen, 34, for libel after she publicly accused her of leaking stories to the press last year.

A source told the newspaper: “Coleen is prepared for anything. She has loads of strong evidence, including statements, and is planning to call witnesses if this goes all the way to trial.”

“Coleen also has a big reveal up her sleeve which she intends to use if this gets to court. Her team has an inside man extremely close to Rebekah who is willing to talk.”

Responding to The Sun’s story, Rebekah’s solicitor Charlotte Harris said: “There can be no ‘mystery witness’ to something that did not happen.”

“The simple fact is that Rebekah Vardy did not leak Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram posts and nothing can change that.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Coleen said: “A number of people have been in touch with Coleen to offer support and information.”

“She remains as confident as she always has been of winning her case, should it ever reach a full court hearing — something she has never wanted.”

The news comes after both parties agreed to delay proceedings until next February.

Following a High Court hearing in London earlier this month, Rebekah and Coleen agreed to delay a potential trial, so there could be “one final attempt to resolve the matter” outside court.