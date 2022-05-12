Rebekah Vardy denies being ‘secret WAG’ behind newspaper column in Wagatha Christie trial

Rebekah Vardy denied being the “secret WAG” behind a tabloid newspaper column, as she was cross-examined by Coleen Rooney’s lawyer at London’s High Court today.

The 40-year-old is currently suing the wife of Wayne Rooney for libel, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life.

On the third day of the trial, Rebekah stepped into the witness box for the last time, and Coleen’s barrister David Sherborne brought up The Sun’s Secret WAG column.

Coleen has accused Rebekah of being the “secret WAG” behind the column, or “a significant part of that entity”.

An article promoting the column, which was revealed in September 2019, said: “She’s the woman who knows the deepest, darkest secrets of the nation’s favourite footballers. And now she is ready to tell all – only in the Sun on Sunday.”

“Our new columnist is a real life Premier League WAG with a front-row seat to the debauched world of English football.”

Mr Sherborne talked the court through a series of anonymous stories written in The Sun’s Secret WAG column.

Coleen’s lawyer then put it to Rebekah that she provided information for the column, which she strongly denied.

The 40-year-old launched her libel suit against Coleen back in 2020, after she accused her of leaking stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

Rooney, 36, is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

After Rebekah finished giving evidence on Thursday, Coleen will take the witness stand on Friday.