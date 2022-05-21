Rebekah Vardy claims Wagatha Christie scandal cost her a book deal and endorsement opportunities

Rebekah Vardy has claimed Coleen Rooney’s Wagatha Christie post cost her a book deal and lucrative endorsement opportunities.

The 40-year-old made the claims in a witness statement released on Friday, alongside hundreds of documents that were used as evidence throughout the case.

Lawyers for both sides agreed to release the documents after the trial at London’s High Court came to an end on Thursday.

In the witness statement, Rebekah revealed how the scandal allegedly “impacted” her work.

“We had a potential book deal that was turned down in the wake of the Post,” she wrote.

“No one wanted to be involved with anything that was potentially going to end up in a court case, and because, although they didn’t necessarily say it to me, of the damage to my reputation.”

“I had a midwife company lined up to make placenta capsules and they pulled out weeks before the birth.”

“I still get extremely stressed by live television or going into any environment where there is press because of the fear that someone will bring it up,” she claimed.

Following a seven-day trial, which saw Rebekah and Coleen give evidence in court, their respective barristers delivered their closing statements on Thursday.

The judge overseeing the case, Mrs Justice Steyn, will make a decision at a later date after consider the evidence for both sides.

Rebekah launched a libel suit against Coleen back in 2020, after she accused her of leaking false stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

Rooney defended the claim in court on the basis her post was “substantially true”.