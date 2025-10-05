Rebekah Vardy and husband Jamie land ‘huge deal for reality show’ as they move on from Wagatha Christie scandal

Rebekah Vardy and husband Jamie have reportedly landed a “huge deal for a reality show” as they hope to move on from the Wagatha Christie scandal.

According to reports, the well-known couple has reached a significant agreement with the broadcaster, which will follow their family as they adjust to life in Italy.

According to The Sun, the show, titled The Vardys, will follow 43-year-old Rebekah and her 38-year-old football player husband Jamie as they adjust to his most recent career move with US Cremonese.

The couple has returned to the spotlight since moving overseas, frequently giving admirers internet peeks at their latest Italian escapade.

Along with their children, Megan, 20, Taylor, 15, Sofia, 14, Finley, 8, and Olivia, 6, the couple has been enjoying family life in Lombardy.

An insider told the publication: “There is huge interest in Becky and her life as a Wag, a mother and a TV personality, not to mention the relationship between her and Jamie.”

“She’ll be seen opening up her home and heart as she provides unprecedented access at a crucial point in their history. It’s a real coup for her to have this with a channel as huge as ITV.”

In a 2019 Instagram post, fellow WAG Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah of giving the media press leaks about her.

Coleen, who is married to Wayne Rooney, a former England captain and Manchester United striker, had organised a complex sting operation to identify the person leaking information about her personal life to the media.

In response, Rebekah filed a libel suit against Coleen, and in her 2022 decision, Justice Karen Steyn stated that Coleen had effectively demonstrated the major truth of her accusation.

After the result, Coleen released a statement saying that while she was “pleased” that the case had gone her way, she “never believed” that it should have gone to trial “at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others.”